Lorelei Ensemble coming to Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will welcome the Lorelei Ensemble to the Kinnison Hall stage at Whitney Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students and can be purchased at the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office, at 307-675-0360 or online at whitneyarts.org.

Boston’s Lorelei Ensemble comprises nine women whose expertise extends from Medieval to contemporary repertoire and whose independent careers as soloists and ensemble singers across the globe lend to the rich and diverse palette that defines the ensemble’s programming.

While in Sheridan, Lorelei Ensemble members will host a workshop with the Sheridan College Chorus and several community children’s ensembles Saturday in the Sheridan College Choir Room.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

Egging to host coffee event at library

SHERIDAN — Matt Egging of

will lead an informational program on coffee roasting Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, located at 335 W. Alger St.

Author plans book signing

SHERIDAN — Dennis Davis will sign copies of his book “Wyoming” at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery on Saturday.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m.

The book is a look at Wyoming people and places during a time of transition in the energy industry.

Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery is located at 206 N. Main St.

Brewhouse to host Reel Rock 14 screening

SHERIDAN — Luminous Brewhouse will host a screening of Reel Rock 14 on Saturday in conjunction with the Wyoming Wilderness Association and Bighorn Mountain Climbers’ Coalition.

The Reel Rock film tour features films primarily focused on climbing and the outdoors.

Entry to the screening is $10 per adult and $8 per student. The first 25 people will receive a free drink token and raffle items will feature outdoor-themed prizes. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by live music from Wes Urbaniak.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.

American Legion Auxiliary plans bake sale

SHERIDAN — American Legion Auxiliary members have planned a bake sale for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at the American Legion. In addition to the baked items, raffle tickets for gift baskets will be sold. The drawing for those will take place Saturday, too.

The American Legion is located at 137 N. Brooks St.

Turkey Trot Pub Crawl planned for weekend

SHERIDAN — The seventh annual Turkey Trot Pub Crawl is planned for Saturday in Sheridan from 5:30-9 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring in three non-perishable food items (preferably granola bars, tuna and peanut butter) and in return will receive three free drink tokens to be used at Black Tooth Brewing Company, The Mint and Pony Grill and Bar.

Food collection will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Black Tooth Brewing Company. Then the group will head to The Mint at 7 p.m. and Pony Grill and Bar at 8 p.m. The group will finish the evening at Black Tooth around 9 p.m. with prizes, music and more.

For more information, find the group on Facebook or call Black Tooth Brewing Company at 307-675-2337.