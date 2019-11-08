SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s theater department will present “American Idiot” Nov. 14-16 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The show is a dystopian perspective on the not-too-distant past based upon the iconic post-punk album by the band Green Day. Organizers of the show said parents should be advised it includes sexual themes, strong language, some drug use, flashing lights and loud music.

Tickets for the show cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military members and $5 for students. Tickets are available at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office or by phone at 307-672-9084.

Shows are set for Nov. 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. each night and 2 p.m. Nov. 16.