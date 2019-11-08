SHERIDAN — On Oct. 4, the Junior A hockey team Sheridan Hawks hosted the first Pink the Rink Night at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. Through a Pink Jersey auction, the team raised $4,275, which will support Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation’s cancer screening and early detection efforts.

On Oct. 29, the Hawk’s head coach Andy Scheib, Dr. Brent Milner and team members Zachary Hearn, Justin Schwartz Miller, Logan Syrup, Michael Swarner and Kamden Sengheiser visited Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center to deliver the check, meet providers and tour the center. They were joined by hospital staff Dr. Megan Ratterman, Nina Beach and Tommi Ritterbusch, WCC manager, who thanked them and explained how the donation would assist people in the community.

“Individuals and their care givers often need support and having the opportunity to make life a bit easier for someone who may be facing cancer is a remarkable gift,” Ratterman said in a press release. “With this donation, you have made a difference in the life of someone who needs help.”

According to Scheib, the young men on the team work hard every day to become better athletes.

“My priority is [to] help them reach their goals and also help them become the best men they can be,” he said. “Whatever path they take, playing hockey and positively contributing to the community where they live and play is a great road to start down.”

Ada Kirven, director of donor relations at the SMH Foundation, thanked the team for their hard work on the fundraising effort.

“What a tremendous asset the program is to Sheridan,” Kirven said of the team. “We all look forward to watching their growth and involvement. This team will have a remarkable impact on Sheridan for sure — making it an even a better place to live, work and raise our families.”