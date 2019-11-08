DAYTON — Roger Porter has requested a waiver from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality Division, for a temporary increase in turbidity in the Tongue River (Section 19; T57N, R85W) in Sheridan County.

Activity in cold-water streams is normally limited to a 10 NTU increase over background. Approval of this request would allow an exceedance of this limit for up to 30 working days, subject to monitoring and reporting.

This activity will follow the procedures in Chapter 1, Section 23(c)(ii), of the WDEQ Water Quality Rules and Regulations, which allow for temporary elevated levels of turbidity in certain circumstances. The applicant has applied for a 404 permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project. Proposed activities include installation of rock barbs for bank stabilization.

Requests for related information and documents about the proposed temporary turbidity increase should be directed to Bret Callaway by email at bret.callaway@wyo.gov or phone at 307-777-5802.

Comments must be addressed to Bret Callaway, Wyoming DEQ/WQD, 200 West 17th Street, 4th Floor, Cheyenne, WY 82002, and postmarked before 5 p.m. Nov. 21 or faxed to 307-635-1784 to be considered. Phone or email comments will not be accepted.