Pretend you are a baseball manager. Your team is up 2-0. It’s the top of the seventh. Things are looking like a win for your team; however, your pitcher is showing signs of needing relief. The pitches are not dancing with the same precision as the start of the game and the bats of the other team are coming alive. You feel it. Both teams feel it. The whole stadium feels it. Momentum is shifting.

Such is the life of a baseball manager. You think you have control of the game yet you don’t have control. You make the best decisions to employ the talent of the team based on past experience but discover something is off. The other team is beginning to catch up and threatening to take the lead. What was a sure victory is showing signs of becoming a frustrating defeat.

Not only is the desire to control the game the challenge of a baseball manager but also the challenge of all leadership. Actually, the tension between control, partial control and the fear of losing control is the cause of much anxiety for all human beings. How much control do you really have in this life? Like the baseball manager, you think you have control but things happen and you are painfully reminded you do not have total control. There are times you feel you are in the driver’s seat, but, even then, you know some accident will easily mess with your plans. And, it doesn’t take much of an accident to mess with one’s sense of control. Control is a desired reality and a humble illusion.

The forces of life move in ways we often do not anticipate. Maybe we ignored ominous signs. Maybe the team was not up for the challenge, or maybe we were overpowered by stronger opponents. Regardless, sometimes we feel in control; sometimes we feel we are in a scramble to take back the feeling of some measure of control; and, sometimes we are left to hang on and hope we don’t fall too far.

And so we timidly enter the world of prayer and faith. Only the foolish think they can live the lucky life guided by the ideal they are the masters of their fate; whereas, the rest of us have been smacked to our knees by unfriendly forces and know we need to pray and live by faith.

Luke’s gospel teaches much about prayer and faith. Two men went up to pray (Lk 18:9-14). There’s a novelty: two men praying. Two men went up to pray: One comfortable that he is right; the other certain he is doomed to the judgments of corruption. One, self-declared righteous; the other, self-professed morally bankrupt. Jesus reminds the listener the humble go home justified.

A second story about prayer and faith in Luke tells about 10 lepers being healed (Lk 17:11-19). Only one returns to give thanks. All 10 were healed. All 10 did just as Jesus said: “Go show yourself to the priest.” Yet, only the healed foreigner returns to offer a word of gratitude. The take away: Living thankfully adds meaning to life.

Clearly, we live in a broken world. Our anxiety over the desire for control drives us forward to demand more laws with the idea more law will create more security, more security will create some measure of control yet, it never seems to be enough. With all our strivings to secure more control in our circle of relationships, we are constantly reminded prayer and faith sustain us for the journey, and humility and gratitude are key virtues that remind us to whom we really belong.

Doug Goodwin serves as pastor at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in downtown Sheridan, Wyoming.