SHERIDAN — In October, Sheridan Community Land Trust secured a unique voluntary conservation agreement to ensure the special character of one of the county’s most popular places remains intact for perpetuity.

The Sheridan Heights Ranch Conservation Easement conserves 476 acres of working ranch, open space, important wildlife habitat and an unspoiled, unbroken view of the Bighorns right on the west edge of Sheridan. This easement means SCLT has now conserved nearly 3,500 acres of Sheridan County across 11 voluntary conservation agreements.

Sheridan Heights Ranch is known to most local residents because the first 2 miles of Soldier Ridge Trail span the land. SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer explained the presence of the trail makes Sheridan Heights Ranch Conservation Easement stand apart from other conserved properties.

“In most cases, public access isn’t included in a voluntary conservation agreement. That’s not the case with Sheridan Heights Ranch Conservation Easement,” Bauer said in a press release. “Because of Soldier Ridge Trail, the public has had an opportunity to enjoy one of the best views of the Bighorns anywhere in Sheridan County for nearly a decade. And because the trail is right on the west edge of town, thousands of people can go from their front door to the outdoors in just a few minutes.”

Don Roberts, who owns and operates Sheridan Heights Ranch, described having a recreational trail open and accessible to the public on his land as a paradigm shift.

“It was a tough decision, because for the first half of life all you do is put up ‘No Trespassing’ signs to protect your equipment and cattle,” he said in a press release.

But Roberts noted the value in amenities like Soldier Ridge Trail. The voluntary conservation agreement includes language that allows new trails to be developed.

“The Soldier Ridge Trail has worked so well in coordination with our agriculture, I thought we should expand that,” Roberts said.

That agricultural component is essential to the character of Sheridan Heights Ranch. Cows and calves intermingle with runners, walkers, bikers, hikers and horseback riders, giving trail users an up-close-and-personal experience that can create closer connections between the ranching and recreation communities, SCLT staff said. Sheridan Heights Ranch is also an important habitat for wildlife such as pronghorn, mule and whitetail deer, as well as smaller-statured species such as mink, badger, striped skunk and jackrabbit.

For more information on conservation easements in Sheridan County, printable trail maps and more, see https://sheridanclt.org.