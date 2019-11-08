SHERIDAN — Strength and resilience are not just individual qualities, they can be powerful traits supporting suicide prevention across communities, Janell Anema said.

Tapping into one’s sources of strength can have a far-reaching impact — generating resiliency among students, schools, families and larger groups. Anema is a national trainer for the Sources of Strength program.

Sources of Strength focuses on collaborations that support strength, power and overall wellness in communities rather than solely individuals in crisis, Anema said.

A week of events dedicated to the expansion of the Sources of Strength program in Sheridan County concluded Thursday with a community breakfast at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital community room.

Sheridan County’s Sources of Strength Initiative is a suicide prevention program for youth and a collaboration between Sheridan County school districts and Sheridan County Prevention.

The program is up and running at Sheridan Junior High School and Tongue River High School as of this week, Sheridan High School psychologist Tom Schnatterbeck said.

The series of events this week included an adult advisor training, community informational session and peer leader training at Tongue River High School.

“That was just amazing — the total buy-in from seventh- and eighth-graders to start the program at the junior high,” Schnatterbeck said.

At informational sessions, parents and community members showed interest in the vision to connect Sheridan County school districts in suicide prevention efforts through Sources of Strength, he said.

Schnatterbeck said he hopes other Sheridan County schools will become involved as the program expands throughout Wyoming.

Wyoming has its own unique traits, but concerns and life stressors are fairly similar across the U.S., Anema said.

“I think that it’s always a unique perspective to come into a community and spend time sitting in a circle with students and staff at a school,” Anema said. “It really roots you, right, in a specific context.”

Flexibility, a sense of humor and a belief and commitment to the power of student voices are crucial qualities for a trainer, Anema said.

Anema has taken Sources of Strength trainings all over the country, from California to the East Coast. Wyoming is kind, slower-paced and hospitable, despite the frigid weather, she said.

No matter where she brings the training, trainees, students and community members are generally stressed about mental and physical health, finances, meeting expectations and their relationships, Anema said.

Sheridan isn’t an exception to those concerns, and her approach to the program remains fairly constant whether she’s in Wyoming, Colorado or California, she said.

“I think that’s one of the things that I love so much about this program,” Anema said. “If we focus on our protective factors, if we focus on our strengths, those things that help us move through our stress, then we’re going to be able to have a generous and similar conversation, even if we come from different places.”

Each community member can become a trusted adult for youth, Anema said. Having one trusted adult in a student’s life lowers the risk for suicide; two trusted adults essentially eliminate the risk, she said.

A Sources of Strength student retreat is scheduled for Nov. 16, and student groups will continue to meet throughout the year.