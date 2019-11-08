SHERIDAN — Beginning in January, Lise Foy will take over as the second executive director of Rooted in Wyoming, an organization dedicated to building and nurturing school and community gardens. Founder and current executive director Bonnie Gregory will remain on the organization’s board of directors as it works to expand into additional schools in Sheridan County and eventually across the state.

The company currently has an application for nonprofit status pending with the Wyoming Secretary of State and has been operating as a special project under the umbrella of the Wyoming Community Foundation.

Gregory worked on local food issues for 10 years, including six years running the Sheridan Farmers Market, before founding Rooted in Wyoming nearly four years ago.

After discussing the prospects for a garden at the new Big Horn school campus with Sheridan County School District 1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith, she posted on Facebook, started an email list asking for volunteers interested in local gardening and received about 40 initial responses.

“I gave myself a job today,” she told her husband later. “I’m the new executive director.”

Gregory worked for three years as a volunteer from her home office before receiving a salary for the first time this year.

“We didn’t have money, we didn’t have much but some determination and the ability to make connections,” Gregory said.

The first project was on the Big Horn campus, and the group has since built gardens at Holy Name, Tongue River and Woodland Park schools, as well as community gardens at The Brinton Museum and Rising Sun Wellness Center and the Garden of Grace at Grace Anglican Church. The group has also put grow towers in a number of classrooms.

Foy moved back to Dayton two years ago after living in the area previously and was asked to work to regenerate the garden and greenhouse at the Tongue River Community Center.

When Foy was asked to take over the garden, she searched for local support and came across Rooted in Wyoming.

Foy applied for the board in early 2019 and within two months had been asked by Gregory to take over as executive director. After board approval in April, Foy began shadowing Gregory as assistant director, learning about the group’s operations and the hoe-down fundraiser.

“It’s been really nice for the transition to be able to do it that way,” Foy said.

Foy previously worked as a 4-H supervisor in Mississippi and Wyoming, as a main street association director in Mississippi and a commercial farmer. She served most recently as director of the Mississippi Agriculture Museum.

Gregory said she prayed for the right person to come along for the job, and Foy called it providence.

“It was divine appointment that God put me in Bonnie’s path,” Foy said. “It has been my life’s ambition to teach kids about agriculture and where their food comes from.”

Gregory planned to use this year as a programming year while the organization waits for nonprofit status, shuffles board members and prepares for Foy’s succession as director. The group also rebuilt the water system at Woodland Park Elementary and continued supporting the Garden of Grace but had no major new garden projects this year.

Rooted in Wyoming is currently revamping its website and working on next year’s budget, things Gregory promised she’d finish.

“It was always something that I wanted to create and get it running successfully for our community and then let it go,” Gregory said.

Foy said the main goals for the short term are to continue to grow relationships with the garden coordinators and school administrators and get to know the ins and outs of the community. She has applied for Leadership Sheridan County, which she hopes will help her connect with the community.

This week, Foy attended the “Healthy Cuisine for Kids” class put on at Bonafide Foods by the Wyoming Department of Education’s Farm-to-Table program.

“It’s been really interesting to know the ladies that are actually feeding the kids,” Foy said.

Foy will also be looking into grants to expand the organization’s operations, including from the Wyoming Arts Council.

“I’m really excited for what this next year looks like,” Gregory said. “We’re finally where people recognize us and know who we are and what we’re doing. I think I’m still too invested and I want to be involved constructively for the next few years.”

This year, cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots from the Woodland Park Elementary garden made it onto the school lunch menus, the first step in achieving a major part of the group’s goals.

Gregory believes that Coffeen Elementary, the Big Horn campus and Woodland Park Elementary have large enough gardens to integrate the food into their cafeteria menus, and Holy Name is small enough that their garden can provide a significant portion of their food.

For Gregory, the best part is watching the children design their own unique garden at each of the schools.

“That’s fun to watch,” Gregory said. There’s no set model for how they have to look.”

Foy said she would love to be part of taking the efforts to other communities but that there is still plenty of work to be done around Sheridan County.

Gregory hopes to “infiltrate” the schools and “saturate here first.”

Gregory said she would love to see a big community garden around the YMCA and senior center and maybe move into day cares as well.

The group has set a date of Oct. 3, 2020, and secured a new weather-safe location for its Farm-to-Table Hoe-Down, the group’s major annual fundraiser. This year, the group raised nearly $37,000 from the event, which sold out for the third year in a row.

The group has had success with individual community donors as well, and Gregory says potential grant funds are still a mostly untouched resource for the group. A recent donation of $100,000 went straight to programming.

“We can confidently say for the next three years all the money for our staff has been raised,” Gregory said.

Gregory is considering an offer she recently received to help produce Farm to Fork episodes for PBS with a friend of hers in Riverton. She also hopes to spend more time as a beekeeper and herbalist and maybe open her own shop at some point.

“I’m just really proud of the organization that I’ve been blessed enough to be a part of, and I’m proud of it,” Gregory said.

“Lise’s gonna be great.”