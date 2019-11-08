SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball coach Casey Quiggle is on the recruiting trail and signed Sheridan High School seniors Abby Sanders and Nadja Gale to play for the Lady Generals next season.

“Both Abby and Nadja are great girls, and I am excited to get them here,” said Sheridan College head coach Casey Quiggle.

Gale will be following in the footsteps of her mother, who played for the Lady Generals in the late 1990s. Gale said she is excited to play at the same school as her mother and remain in her hometown, allowing her parents to watch every home game with ease and not have to travel to another state to watch them.

Gale played for the Lady Broncs all four years of high school and was listed at 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

“Nadja obviously has the height, and she has a lot of potential,” Quiggle said. “We are hoping to develop that potential.” Sanders was a player that hardly left the court for the Lady Broncs and played all over the court.

“She has a lot of athleticism,” Quiggle said. “She is a good all-around player.”

For both players, Sheridan College was an easy decision for them to sign with the team they grew up watching.

“I watched them every single year, so I am excited to be one of them,” Gale said.

Quiggle said he is excited to sign two local players to the team. Having local players can help build support for the program within the community.

“Not only that but they are good enough to play here, and I think both of them will eventually make a difference, we will definitely have to work with them,” Quiggle said. “From high school to college, it is a big jump; it does not matter how good you are in high school. It is still a big jump. You are dealing with faster pace on the game, dealing with people you have not played with and new teammates.”

Gale said she is ready to improve her volleyball skills while also meeting new teammates and experiencing a new style of practice.

“I think the best thing is there will be a new environment and a new culture, new excitement rather than playing high school volleyball,” said Sanders on what excites her about playing in college.

Quiggle said he plans to sign a defensive specialist from Colorado this week.

Sheridan native Alli Puuri was the defensive specialist for the Lady Generals this past season. Sander said Puuri and herself were friends and wished she could have had the opportunity to play with Puuri.

Quiggle said he looks to sign more players next week, trying to get his top prospects signed as soon as possible.

“You want to get the ones you really want,” Quiggle said about the recruiting process. “You want to get them signed early, that way they cannot sign anywhere else or at least not in the NJCAA. You always want to have a couple of spots here or there to fill going into the spring. If you do not sign them early, then someone else will.”