SHERIDAN — EMIT Technologies cut 24 people from its staff Thursday, citing market pressures as the primary reason for the layoffs.

“This decision was not easy, nor taken lightly. We appreciate the work our employees have done, and we wish them well in their future endeavors,” EMIT Director of Public Relations Michelle Butler said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon.

Butler said over the last four months, several of EMIT’s customers have had more than a 40 percent decline in production.

“Unfortunately, these challenging industry conditions beyond our control have forced us to make some tough decisions,” Butler said. “We believe these steps, while difficult, are necessary to better align our operations moving forward.

“We are currently supporting and continuing to explore other opportunities to leverage our manufacturing capabilities outside of these industry cycles,” she continued. “We are optimistic that expanding our business into other markets will support future growth and stability.”

Before the cuts occurred, EMIT Technologies had 130 employees.