SHERIDAN — The 2020 FAB Women’s Conference will be headlined by Sarah Kay, a spoken-word poet known for her dynamic, powerful, earnest TED talks.

FAB — “for, about and by” women — is a day-long conference that gives women the opportunity to learn from, network with and celebrate each other. Presented by The Sheridan Press, the eighth annual event will be held April 3 at Sheridan College.

The event will start with the FAB Woman of the Year lunch, which honors individuals for their contributions to Sheridan County. The winners will be nominated by the community and selected by the FAB committee; nominations open in January.

Attendees will then break out into creative workshops and educational seminars led by regional experts. In 2020, topics will range from entrepreneurship to running for political office to becoming an outdoorswoman. The full schedule of events will be announced at a later date.

Finally, FAB will culminate in the keynote performance by Kay.

A gifted artist and performer, Kay empowers audiences to embrace words to find their voice. She is the founder and co-director of Project V.O.I.C.E., an education organization that celebrates and inspires self-expression in youth through spoken-word poetry. Kay is also a documentary filmmaker, playwright, singer, songwriter, photographer and editor.

“We are looking forward to sharing Sarah Kay’s creative and empowering style with the community,” said Sheridan Press Publisher Kristen Czaban, who helped launch FAB Women’s Conference in 2013 and has continued to direct the event each year. “This is an especially exciting chance for local students to learn from her.”

While in Sheridan, Kay will lead a workshop with Sheridan County high school and college students. The Press will also donate a batch of keynote seats to young adults, thanks in part to sponsors.

Early sponsors of FAB Women’s Conference 2020 include Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, Kennon, Sheridan College, EMIT, First Federal Bank and Trust, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Jacomien Mars and Anne Pendergast. Sponsorships are still available; email kristen.czaban@thesheridanpress.com for details.

Tickets will be released at early-bird pricing exclusively for Press Pass members Nov. 29. Tickets will be available to the public Dec. 11.