SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 a.m.

• Medical, East Sixth Avenue, 4:39 a.m.

• Medical, Hosburg Drive, 6:08 a.m.

• Trauma, Fish Hatchery Road, 9:22 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:27 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:37 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8 p.m.

• Medical, Demple Street, 9:22 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Avenue, 11:50 p.m.

• Medical, 10th Avenue North, 10:43 p.m.

Wednesday

• Medical, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:02 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 6 a.m.

• Trauma, West Works Street and Thurmond Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Trauma, Gould Street and Grinnell Plaza, 9:19 a.m.

• Medical, Sibley Circle, 2:47 p.m.

• Medical, Townhouse Place, 3:31 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 4:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 9:07 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 10:27 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Accident, Joe Street, 5:53 a.m.

• Accident, Works Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 8:37 a.m.

• Fire drill, De Smet Avenue, 6:30 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Long Drive, 10:38 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Woodland Park, 11:21 a.m.

• Animal found, Fort Road, 12:15 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Big Horn Avenue, 12:57 p.m.

• Snow removal, Main Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, East Fifth Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Phone harassment, West 12th Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Papago Drive, 2:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sibley Circle, 2:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Water Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Dunnuck Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 6:33 p.m.

• Dog at large, 11th Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Absaraka Street, 6:40 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:05 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 6:55 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue, 10:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 2:01 p.m.

• Accident, River Road and Highway 14, Dayton, 3:14 p.m.

• Hit and run, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 3:42 p.m.

• Civil standby, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 4 p.m.

• Accident, Cat Creek Road, mile marker 4, 4:32 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Beaver Creek Road, 5:26 p.m.

• Accident, West 15th Street and Dana Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 7:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Tyler T. Dahlin, 26, Sheridan, careless driving, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Kristopher T. Koetting, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dakota A. Vollan, 21, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, destruction of property $500-$1000, circuit court, arrested by SPD\

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4