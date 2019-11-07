SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
• Medical, East Sixth Avenue, 4:39 a.m.
• Medical, Hosburg Drive, 6:08 a.m.
• Trauma, Fish Hatchery Road, 9:22 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:37 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8 p.m.
• Medical, Demple Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Medical, Arlington Avenue, 11:50 p.m.
• Medical, 10th Avenue North, 10:43 p.m.
Wednesday
• Medical, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:02 a.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 6 a.m.
• Trauma, West Works Street and Thurmond Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Trauma, Gould Street and Grinnell Plaza, 9:19 a.m.
• Medical, Sibley Circle, 2:47 p.m.
• Medical, Townhouse Place, 3:31 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 9:07 p.m.
• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 10:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Accident, Joe Street, 5:53 a.m.
• Accident, Works Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 8:37 a.m.
• Fire drill, De Smet Avenue, 6:30 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Long Drive, 10:38 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Woodland Park, 11:21 a.m.
• Animal found, Fort Road, 12:15 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Big Horn Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Snow removal, Main Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, East Fifth Street, 1:39 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Phone harassment, West 12th Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Papago Drive, 2:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sibley Circle, 2:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Water Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Dunnuck Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, 11th Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Absaraka Street, 6:40 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 2:01 p.m.
• Accident, River Road and Highway 14, Dayton, 3:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 3:42 p.m.
• Civil standby, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 4 p.m.
• Accident, Cat Creek Road, mile marker 4, 4:32 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Beaver Creek Road, 5:26 p.m.
• Accident, West 15th Street and Dana Avenue, 6:15 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 7:23 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Tyler T. Dahlin, 26, Sheridan, careless driving, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Kristopher T. Koetting, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dakota A. Vollan, 21, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, destruction of property $500-$1000, circuit court, arrested by SPD\
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4