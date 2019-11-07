SHERIDAN — Luminous Brewhouse will host a screening of Reel Rock 14 on Saturday in conjunction with the Wyoming Wilderness Association and Bighorn Mountain Climbers’ Coalition.

The Reel Rock film tour features films primarily focused on climbing and the outdoors.

Entry to the screening is $10 per adult and $8 per student. The first 25 people will receive a free drink token and raffle items will feature outdoor-themed prizes.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by live music from Wes Urbaniak.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.