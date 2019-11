BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host a screening of the film “Deer 139” on Nov. 12 beginning at 7 p.m.

The film follows University of Wyoming research scientist Sam Dwinnell and two friends as they hike, ski and packraft a mule deer’s migration path for 85 miles through western Wyoming.

The event is free and open to the public and will include a question and answer session with film producers following the show.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.