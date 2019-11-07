STORY — An exhibition of American war uniforms representing U.S. Army infantry gear from the Revolutionary War to Desert Storm will be on display Nov. 10-11 at Kearney Hall. A total of 10 American wars will be represented in the exhibit, which will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Also Nov. 10, retired U.S. intelligence officer HB Puckett will provide a presentation on Native American code talkers. That presentation will take place at 2 p.m. at Kearney Hall. Both the exhibition and presentation are free and open to the public. For more information, see fortphilkearny.com or email fpkbta@gmail.com. Kearney Hall is located 1 mile west of exit 44 on Interstate 90.