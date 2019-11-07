SHERIDAN — Disabled American Veterans Harrison-Haley-Heckman Chapter 9, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1560 and American Legion Post 7 prepared and served several hot meals to more than two dozen visiting veterans last month.

DAV Chapter 9 Commander Jim Schlenker has led the effort for the last two years. This year, for the last two weeks of October, Colorado veterans service organization “Freedom Hunters” were invited to a ranch in Sheridan to hunt doe whitetail deer and antelope. After each day in the field, hot meals were prepared and served.

Local restaurants provided discounted meals for free to the visiting veterans. Killy’s, Domino’s Pizza and the Main Street Corner Cafe were among those eager to serve the veterans.

In addition, the Harrison-Haley-Heckman Chapter 9 and Auxiliary provided a home-cooked turkey dinner with all the fixings. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary also provided home-cooked chili and the American Legion provided a barbecue meal. All three organizations also paid for several meals at local restaurants.

During the two weeks, many tales were told about personal experiences in the service to our nation.

Local veterans are encouraged to attend the meetings of the DAV on the third Thursday of each month at 3 p.m. at the VFW on Broadway Street, the VFW post meeting held at the same location on the first Friday of each month at 6 p.m. and the American Legion meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at their location on North Brooks Street.