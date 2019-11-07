SHERIDAN — The canvassing board for the special election held by the city of Sheridan this week convened Wednesday to recount the election ballots and finalize the election results. The final count did not did not differ significantly from the preliminary results election judges tallied Tuesday night.

The final tally showed 1,371 Sheridan residents voted in support of city Charter Ordinance 2202 going into effect and 1,292 votes opposed to the statue. Those numbers dropped slightly compare to the statistics released Tuesday night, as the canvassing board had to disqualify several ballots that did not meet the standards laid out in Wyoming’s state statutes.

The inclusion of those ballots would not have changed the end result of the special election.

Read more about the election here.