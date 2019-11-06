After lumbering for a week around back roads that a Brit friend described as “a construction site where some tarmac fell off the back of a lorry,” I looked at iPhone images and recalled memories created at royal destinations in a remote area of Timor. Around 350 miles from the coast of Australia, Timor is one of Indonesia’s 17,000 islands scattered along the archipelago that stretches from Singapore to Sydney.

While visiting five of the 160 kingdoms, I encountered values and ceremonies shaped by generations of tradition balanced precariously with educational opportunities, economic development and government infrastructure projects. What I hoped to experience of the culture was still present in beautifully handwoven textiles, music on unique string, wind and percussion instruments, stashes of sacred treasures, special dances for men and for women, story telling and the architectural design and materials of residences and meeting places.

The preparation of natural dyes by hand, the use of a simple back strap loom, and the tying off of skeins of cotton form the basis for intricate patterns, memorized and taught to the next generation, for weaving sarongs, scarves and blankets for everyday and ceremonial use. Each community preserves exclusive patterns for the weavers. Best yet, the garments are extraordinary and proudly worn by both the women, who weave them and the men, who are all farmers.

Now on a flight over the Pacific Ocean, my thoughts press homeward. I think of the progressive thinker and 16th dynasty king whose responsibility stretches over almost 200 communities. All three of his young adult children and next generation heirs have no desire to continue in their father’s role. Too much work is the common complaint and cause of consternation between the generations. Only marriage and funeral ceremonies bring the young home after a university education and finding employment tailored to their interest with the benefits of city life. What will survive? What will be lost?

In Wyoming, the migration outside the state of the next generation for employment seems a similar opportunity or loss. Family ranches and longtime family businesses change or close. Our communities still value the cowboy way with its code of ethics and the rich landscape that continue to shape our history and governance. Both creators and appreciators still value necessity and expression that continue to shape our culture and its development.

Our government nationally honors lifetime achievement in craft unique to western life in homegrown individuals such as Jim Jackson for his remarkable work in leather. We find opportunities to experience musical expression in venues such as the Whitney Center for the Arts and the WYO Theater. Art workshops, long term classes, gallery talks, and exhibitions find time on our calendars. Who hasn’t spent an evening or afternoon at one of the many cultural events offered throughout the year or at home with a quilt, woodworking or creative project in paint, clay or metal?

Cultural history and tradition inform the arts in our country. While many participants in the creative process may preserve the integrity of a technique or ascribe to a shared theory of design theory, many also push for the unique and individual in what is important to the idea, the expression and the meaning in the finished work. What would our community be without the richness and offerings of our and visiting creative individuals, aspiring, emerging and achieving?

Over the weekend, I look forward to unpacking all the handwoven textiles in my baggage. With careful study of the patterns and color combinations, I will recall each village with its generous hospitality, special welcome by the king and the community members and time spent watching the women share their weaving processes and outstanding textiles. Likewise, the next time I’m in town, I look forward to stopping by The Brinton Museum and congratulating Jim for making us all proud and grateful to live in Sheridan.

Mary Jane Edwards is executive director of Jentel Foundation.