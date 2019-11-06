UCROSS — Wisps of black and white and ghosts of color dance and collide within the edges of Martirene Alcántara’s photographs. What do you see? She won’t tell you what building or object is behind the image — she wants you to use your imagination.

“If you know, that kind of loses the abstraction of it,” Alcántara said. “The idea is for you to see something and capture whatever you feel and it may be completely different from some other person.”

Ucross program director Tracey Kikut said she especially responds to Alcántara’s work playing with light and shadow. It’s clearly abstract but forces the viewer to think about the original subject — what is behind the image.

Alcántara is an acclaimed abstract visual artist, stage designer and photographer who specializes in architecture.

Alcántara’s photographs use light to capture the abstraction of architectural works and details that influence what each image conveys to a viewer. She doesn’t digitally alter any of her photographs.

Alcántara’s latest project from a Ucross residency is an ongoing project that she is continuing to develop through international art residencies.

Her work has been featured in galleries and museums across the globe, including a permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The unique light in northeast Wyoming has brought her back for three artist residencies to create new work.

Alcántara presented her exhibition “Metamorphoses: An Act of Poetic Imagination” at the Ucross Gallery Oct. 11, following a Ucross artist residency. The exhibit is open for viewing through Dec. 6 and includes 40 images capturing Alcántara’s world travels.

Though her photography mostly captures architectural subjects, she is consistently impressed and inspired by Wyoming’s landscapes, Alcántara said. She currently lives in New York City but is still looking for the place she’ll call home, she said.

“Every time I come, I’m considering staying for a year,” Alcántara said. “The lights, the landscape, it’s incredible.”

Ucross president Sharon Dynak said she appreciates Alcántara’s work because of it’s stillness, peacefulness and meditative quality. Some images evoke the feeling of a Wyoming landscape without depicting concrete landscape elements.

It’s exciting for Ucross to be part of an international network of galleries that have featured Alcántara’s work, Dynak said.

Alcántara said she was fascinated to hear feedback about her work from attendees — what they liked, what intrigued them, their perception of the subject matter and what they felt, observing her work.

“Every time I come to this area of Wyoming I am in awe to see how different it looks, every visit, every day,” Alcántara said in an email to The Sheridan Press. “I am fascinated by the light and clouds. What I take from my visit is the big desire to come back again.”

Metamorphoses was exhibited in Salzburg and Vienna, Austria and Mexico City before coming to Ucross. Before the event, Alcántara was interested to discover how a Wyoming crowd interpreted her abstract, architectural images — subjects many Sheridan County residents may not have encountered before. Dynak said intaking new ideas and art has the potential to shift one’s perception and broaden perspective. She appreciates the fact that Alcántara’s photographs from Wyoming were shared with people in other countries.

“It is an honor to present Martirene’s exquisite work in the Ucross Art Gallery,” Dynak said in a press release. “The confluence of creative disciplines that can be experienced in her art reflects the multidisciplinary nature of Ucross itself, as well as our deepening efforts to support artists working in multiple disciplines within the Latinx community.”

Alcántara said the open, elegance of her exhibition at Ucross Gallery contrasted with the crowded, high-energy galleries of Europe and Mexico City.

In the weeks following the event, Alcántara completed an art residency in the Canary Islands and will complete another residency in Finland in January.