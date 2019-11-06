SHERIDAN — For the first time in five years, Tongue River High School volleyball will make the trip to the Casper Events Center to participate in the state tournament after qualifying at the regional tournament in Riverton last week.

“We were sick of not being in the state tournament,” said head coach Janelle Manore. “We put in a lot of work and we have put in hours during the summer with conditioning and playing in tournaments. We have been working really hard all year and I think it shows. I am really proud of the girls and I hope they get the opportunity to show everyone how hard they worked this year.”

Senior Emma Schroder said she could see the difference between the way the team prepared this year and the extra work the Lady Eagles have put in. She is happy hard work is paying off.

The Lady Eagles had the goal to qualify for the state tournament at the beginning of the year, Manore said. Now that the Lady Eagles are there, they are not ready to be done playing quite yet.

“One thing we have talked about is we did not come this far just to go this far,” Manore said.

“We are not content with just getting to state. We are going to go to state and compete. Regardless of the outcome, we are going to compete every play. If we give it our all and if that means play our best and go two and out then we will walk away with pride. I think if we play our best there is no way we are going two and out. It is the state tournament; it is anyone’s game.”

The state tournament is not the end of the season but the beginning of a new one. The stakes are higher and the competition is tougher but the Lady Eagles do not see why they cannot be the last team standing, Manore said.

Senior Sydney Butler said the Lady Eagles are working on maintaining a mindset that they can win and to leave everything they have on the court. The Lady Eagles look to compete on every play.

With the state tournament comes extra distractions of having eight teams playing volleyball simultaneously. All four classifications will play at the same time in the Casper Events Center. Senior Seeara Wojtczak said this brings a lot of extra noise. From the stands, there are eight different fan bases in the building at one time bringing with them parents continually calling out names and cheering. On the floor, there will be four different whistles blown and different teams cheering at all times.

To help simulate the added noise and chaos of the event, the Lady Eagles have set up two speakers that will play continuously during practice, Butler said. Each speaker plays a different song to help overstimulate the Lady Eagles and muddle the noise.

“As a coach, I feel like I am going to have a headache at the end of the week… It is going to be loud and preparing the girls for that atmosphere where it is hard to focus because there is just so much going on around you,” Manore said.

The Lady Eagles enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed from the West but still feel as though they are the underdog because the other teams are regulars at the state tournament, Manore said. This helps take some pressure off of the team.

“There is no pressure on us, we are just coming in to play every game, to play every point,” Manore said. “Game by game, point by point, that is what we tell the girls every match. You can not think about being the first to 25, you just got to go play by play, point by point. I am excited to go into it, I think anything can happen. It is the state tournament, everything before does not even matter.”

The Lady Eagles will play Sundance High School, a team they faced a month ago in the regular season. The Lady Eagles lost to Sundance on the road after playing five sets of volleyball the previous two days. As Manore stated above, everything before the tournament does not matter.

Manore said there is a night and day difference between the current Lady Eagles and the Lady Eagles that were playing a month ago.

The Lady Eagles have changed their rotation and found success, winning five of the last seven matches.

Schroder said the new rotation placed the Lady Eagles in their best position to succeed, complementing each player’s strengths.

Wojtczak said the Lady Eagles have improved their communication skills and carry themselves differently on the court.

The team has renewed confidence.

The Lady Eagles have the mentality they can win and plan on leaving everything out on the court, Butler said. With a short week of practice, the team needs to make each one count.

The Lady Eagles will play the first match for 2A to start the tournament 3 p.m. Thursday. Every team will play Friday, but if the Lady Eagles want a chance to place, they need to win Friday’s match to make it to Saturday.