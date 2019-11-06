SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Yellowtail Drive, 11:17 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:22 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block Demple Street, 9:22 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:56 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 4:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 7:48 a.m.

• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Brooks Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 11:15 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:06 a.m.

• Threats cold, Taylor Avenue, 11:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:55 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Gladstone Street, 1:15 p.m.

• K-9 demonstration, De Smet Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Loucks Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Pima Drive, 1:37 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Found property, Montana Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Crime stopper, North Main Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 2:23 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Park Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Stalking cold, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Adair Avenue, 3:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Colorado Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Runaway, Mydland Road, 5:07 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 5:27 p.m.

• Drug activity, Mydland Road, 5:54 p.m.

• Domestic, Main Street, 10:20 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Hit and run, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:27 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 15th Street, 10:27 a.m.

• Welfare check, River Street, Big Horn, 11:04 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Four Road, 1:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 3:16 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, Ranchester, 4:55 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 5:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Brook Street, Ranchester, 6:06 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Woodland Park Road and Welton Lane, 8:40 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Nicholas J. Bell, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Rose M. Campbell, 64, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• John A. Dixon Jr., 39, Kalispell, Montana, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 5