SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Yellowtail Drive, 11:17 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block Demple Street, 9:22 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:56 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 4:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 7:48 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Brooks Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue
• Dog at large, Long Drive, 11:15 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:06 a.m.
• Threats cold, Taylor Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 12:55 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Gladstone Street, 1:15 p.m.
• K-9 demonstration, De Smet Avenue, 12:20 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Loucks Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Pima Drive, 1:37 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Found property, Montana Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Crime stopper, North Main Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 2:23 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Park Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Stalking cold, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Adair Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, Colorado Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Runaway, Mydland Road, 5:07 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 5:27 p.m.
• Drug activity, Mydland Road, 5:54 p.m.
• Domestic, Main Street, 10:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Hit and run, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 15th Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, River Street, Big Horn, 11:04 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Four Road, 1:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 3:16 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, Ranchester, 4:55 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 5:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Brook Street, Ranchester, 6:06 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Woodland Park Road and Welton Lane, 8:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Nicholas J. Bell, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Rose M. Campbell, 64, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• John A. Dixon Jr., 39, Kalispell, Montana, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 5