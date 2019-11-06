Chamber announces schedule for Legislative Forum

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host its annual Legislative Forum in Sheridan starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Downtown Community Conference Room, located at 61 S. Gould St.

The Legislative Forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to schedule time to bring topics before local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming Legislature.

The public is invited to attend any or all of the presentations. The full schedule for the forum can be found on the Chamber’s website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

Library benefit planned for Saturday

SHERIDAN — A benefit planned for Saturday will raise money for the Sheridan County Library System.

The 37th annual Friends of the Library Auction, with a theme of Books, Boots & Bling, will feature food, music and auctions.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Sheridan College Whitney Academic Center atrium. Silent bidding will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. and the live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event cost $35 per person and are available at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library or at the door the day of the event.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

SC library exhibit features the contributions of Native veterans

SHERIDAN — Native Americans have served in every major U.S. military encounter from the Revolutionary War to today’s conflicts in the Middle East in higher numbers per capita than any other ethnic group. A new exhibit on view at Sheridan College reveals the history of Native American veterans through art, photography and essay.

“Patriot Nations: Native Americans in Our Nation’s Armed Forces” remains on view from through Dec. 20 in Kooi Library.

The 16-panel exhibition documents 250 years of Native peoples’ contributions in U.S. military history. The exhibition will also travel throughout the country, and a panel version of the exhibition was on display through January of 2018 at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

“Patriot Nations” also calls attention to the creation of the National Native American Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the museum on the National Mall. Congress has charged the museum with building the memorial to give “all Americans the opportunity to learn of the proud and courageous tradition of service of Native Americans in the Armed Forces of the United States.”

Working together with the National Congress of American Indian, Native American veterans, tribal leaders, historians and cultural experts, the museum will complete the memorial by Veterans Day 2020. For more information about the memorial, see AmericanIndian.si.edu/NNAVM

“Patriot Nations: Native Americans in Our Nation’s Armed Forces” was produced by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

The exhibition was made possible by the generous support of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For more information see www.nmai.si.edu/explore/exhibitions/item/?id=959.

Sheridan College invites the public to view the exhibit during regular library hours.

During fall semester, Kooi Library is open Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. and Sundays 1-8 p.m. and is located in the Griffith Memorial Building on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.

The Brinton to host presentation on Bill Gollings art

BIG HORN — The Brinton Musuem will continue its Fall Into Art series with a free, family-friendly educational event Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.

The event will feature a presentation by The Brinton’s director and chief curator, Ken Schuster, on the art of Bill Gollings.

The Brinton Bistro will also be open from 6-8 p.m. While dinner reservations aren’t required, they are recommended. To make reservations, call 307-763-5925.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

National Theatre Live to feature ‘Antony & Cleopatra’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of “Antony & Cleopatra” via National Theatre Live Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

NTL is the National Theatre’s project to broadcast theater to cinemas in the UK and internationally. NTL launched in June 2009 and has been experienced by more than 5.5 million people in more than 2,000 venues around the world — including the WYO.

“Antony & Cleopatra” tells the story of Mark Antony, who now rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome. But, in the war-torn empire, Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen in love. In the fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war.

Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St. or by phone at 307-672-9084.