SHERIDAN — Sheridan Junior High School students will perform in a band concert Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

The concert will take place in the school’s Early Auditorium, located at 500 Lewis St.

On Nov. 12, the Sheridan High School jazz band will also perform. That concert is also set for 7 p.m. at the SHS auditorium, located at 1056 Long Drive.