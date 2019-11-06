SHERIDAN — The unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election indicate Sheridan citizens upheld Charter Ordinance 2202 by a narrow margin.

The unofficial count, according to City Clerk Cecilia Good, showed 1,386 city residents voted in favor of the ordinance and 1,298 voted against it. The results are not official until the election canvassing board recounts the ballots. Good said the board will perform the recount Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. The recount will be open to the public.

Charter Ordinance 2202, revised and clarified the duties and roles of Sheridan’s city administrator position.

Council passed Charter Ordinance 2202 in July. Sheridan citizens challenged the ordinance through a petition that included 642 signatures and triggered Tuesday’s special election.