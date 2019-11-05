SHERIDAN — As Zoe Robison competed at the state swim meet a year ago, she noticed her teammate Larqin Duca, an SHS student with special needs, watching from the stands. Robison and Duca dedicate the same amount of time and effort to the swim team each season, yet Robison represents the Lady Broncs at the most important event of the year while Larqin watches on.

Robison decided she wanted to give Duca and other athletes with physical or mental disabilities across the state the opportunity to compete at the state meet and be rewarded for their dedication to the team.

Prior to the state meet in Gillette Nov. 8-9, there will be a special swim event held for the first time. Swimmers from across the state that have special needs or disabilities will race in the adaptive needs event in front of the state crowd Friday and Saturday before the races start, Robison said. The event is a 50-yard freestyle.

Prior to this year if athletes did not have a qualifying time, they were not allowed to compete at state, head coach Brent Moore said. He coached a record-holding Paralympic athlete in Colorado that was not able to represent her school at the state level just because of the qualification time.

“I think it is a great opportunity for those kids to represent their high school,” said head coach Brent Moore. “The kids who have committed to their teams for their season to get a chance to do it at that level is pretty cool.”

Robison is a part of the Wyoming High School Activities Association Student Advisory Council. Robison said she worked with Ron Laird, the WHSAA commissioner, to implement the event at this year’s state meet.

There will be three competitors in the event, including Duca, a junior on the Lady Broncs swim team. Robison said the athletes will be introduced just like every other event. After completing the race on Saturday — finals day — the competitors will be honored on the state podium where Robison will be one of the individuals handing out the awards.

“I hope I do not cry because it is going to be so cool,” Robison said. “The three girls who are competing in the event have worked really hard and does everything else the same as other swimming so it will be cool for them to be acknowledged.”

What separates the state meet from the other meets is the atmosphere of the event.

“That atmosphere is awesome,” Moore said. “It is invigorating and super exciting, especially in Gillette. The spectator seating is right there so they are right on top and swimmers can hear everybody. It is loud, rowdy and an exciting meet.”

The state meet is the culminating event for the swim season.

“It is really intense,” Robison said. “It is the meet you have worked for the entire season, it is everyone’s last meet. Everyone there will be suited up, shaved down and tapered. It is the meet that matters and the fact [the adaptive needs athletes] get to swim at it makes it even more cool because it is not like any other meet. You are swimming your best events.”

With the intensity and atmosphere come nerves, something Robison experienced early in her swim career.

“I actually really struggled when I was an underclassman with freaking out before my races and almost wasting my energy before I actually got into the pool,” Robison said. “I would not swim how I wanted to. I have had to figure out how to relax and not worry about swimming until I am up on the blocks ready to go.”

This will be Robison’s fourth state swim meet. Robison said the underclassmen will learn with experience what the event is like and how to handle it. Robison plans on helping younger swimmers cope with nerves by making sure they stay positive. This is a time when swimmers can start to doubt themselves and stress.

“You can not stress yourself out before,” Robison said. “You have to go in and have fun and compete. Staying positive with them and telling them it will be okay.”

To prepare for the state meet, the Lady Broncs have gone through a tapering period of training. For the last two weeks, the team has reduced the number of laps they swim during practice and focus more on race speed, Moore said.

“At the end of the last week, they were doing awesome, they were putting up some great times,” Moore said. “They have been looking really good; a lot stronger and a lot more rested… They just need that time for their muscles to recover. Physiologically be able to swim fast and do some great things.”

Moore said the Lady Broncs are will hopefully peak during the state meet. With nine swimmers and divers qualified for the state meet, a few underclassmen will need to step up and finish in the top 12 to earn the Lady Broncs points, hopefully pushing them into the top three.

Moore is excited to see what swimmers will step up for the team.

The 4A events will start 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. Nov. 9.