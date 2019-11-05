SHERIDAN — Construction of the new YMCA aquatic facility is in its final stages. The new wing of the existing building is expected to be open by the end of January.

“We are mostly working on interior finishes right now,” said Fletcher Construction President Eric Bouley. “Tile is going on in the pools and also in the locker room areas.”

While the tile work is being completed, construction crews are also busy hanging cabinets and installing the suspended ceiling.

“There’s going to be a few things in there where the pool contractors have to train the staff and the (Wyoming) Department of Health will come in along with various inspections,” Bouley said.

The work happening on the site now represents the finishing touches of a years-long community project that has grown substantially from its inception. YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday said the project was originally thought to cost $11 million. Today, the final ticket price is more than $20 million.

“I think there wasn’t a good sense of how much it would cost because pools aren’t generally constructed in this area and there weren’t a lot of other projects to compare it to,” Cassiday said.

“The actual pool construction costs ended up being higher than we estimated,” Cassiday continued. “The board decided we should tile it to make this a long-term investment. They decided to go with something conservative in terms of not being flashy, but still something that was going to stand the test of time and have finishes that can be easily cleaned and not look dated. This is our chance to do it right.”

One unforeseen factor that drove up the price of the project were the need for a new HVAC system. It was initially thought the existing system could serve the old building along with the new addition, but that was not the case — a new system would need to be installed. An additional expense for the project was that the YMCA had to purchase land from Whitney Benefits.

Although the project ultimately came in way over the initial estimated amount, this phase of the remodel is paid for, thanks to Cassiday’s predecessor, Jay McGinnis. Cassiday said McGinnis’ fundraising efforts were productive enough to cover the entire cost of this phase of the remodel, even with the additional expenses.

“There’s a misconception out there that membership rates are going to go up because of the aquatic center, and that’s not true,” said Cassiday, who affirmed admittance prices will also remain unchanged.

Another way the project turned out to be larger than expected was the length of time anticipated for construction. Opening was expected to be this spring, then this fall, and now has been pushed into 2020. When asked why the project has taken substantially longer than initially expected, Bouley said it’s a simple matter of the natural unfolding of things.

“More or less, it just ended up taking that long,” he said. “You can’t point to one specific thing. Many things happened, like they always do.”

Bouley said one of the biggest obstacles for him and the 16 subcontractors that have worked on the project is finding workers.

“The harder thing is I would have loved to have grown the company more along the way, but skilled labor right now is very difficult to find,” he said. “That’s an industry-wide thing, but all subcontractors will echo same thing. The economy strong in our area and everybody that’s skilled is already employed.”

“This is just the here and now that it feels like this is taking forever to open,” Cassiday said. “In a few years, no one is going to remember that it took a long time for it to get done. They will remember how we do it, and we want to do it right and do it well because we want it to last for a long time.”

Cassiday said in addition to the swimming area, the addition comprises a new main entrance that will become a single point of entry for the facility, a much larger space for drop-in childcare, multiple offices and storage spaces, and new locker rooms for both gold and standard members. The main aquatic facility involves two large pools, wading pool and hot tub in a large, open natatorium. Recreational opportunities within the pools will include all day lap swimming availability, two slides to accommodate different abilities of swimmers and a climbing wall that allows someone to jump down into the water below.

The existing YMCA building totals 69,585 square feet. The new addition adds 33,228 square feet for a total of 102,813. After the new side of the facility is operational, the next phase of renovations will include repurposing the existing pools and healthy living areas.

