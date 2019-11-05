SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Smoke detector check, 300 block West Whitney Street, 10:45 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 50 block Landon Lane, 12:17 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Laclede Street, 6:08 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:19 a.m.

• Trauma, 1100 block Avoca Avenue, 8:20 a.m.

• Trauma, 400 block Betty Street, Ranchester, 12:50 p.m.

• Medical, Interstate 90, mile marker 37, 1:11 p.m.

• Medical, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:29 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block East Sixth Street, Dayton, 3:50 p.m.

• Trauma, 1000 block Gladstone Street, 6:11 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUI, Scott Street, 2:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 a.m.

• Accident, Avoca Place, 7:54 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Kroe Lane, 8:30 a.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• Dispute all others, South Main Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 9:50 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Fight, Lewis Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 12:45 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Dunnuck Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, Dunnuck Street, 2:24 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Brooks Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Warrant service, Illinois Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Sale liquor minor, Coffeen Avenue, 5:56 p.m.

• Animal injured, Yellowtail Drive, 6:16 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Carrington Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 7:53 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:57 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 10:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Assist agency, Highway 87, mile marker 36, Banner, 7:03 a.m.

• Death investigation, Interstate 90, exit 73, Banner, 1:10 p.m.

• Harassment, Steamboat Drive, Dayton, 2:23 p.m.

• Trespass cold, East Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 4:54 p.m.

• Trespass warning, West 15th Street, 6:52 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• David C. Brow, 34, Midwest, contempt of court/bench warrant, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Eddie W. Dolzadelli Jr., 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jessie K. Evans, 48, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Stephen R. Freeman, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Heather M. McDougall, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Lisa K. Palin, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1