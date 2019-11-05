Christmas tree permits available from Bighorn National Forest

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest Christmas tree permits are now available. The cost for a permit is $8 for a tree up to 10 feet tall. Cutting a larger tree requires the purchase of additional permits.

In support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, the Bighorn National Forest will offer one free Christmas tree permit to fourth-graders who present a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass. The permit is good for trees less than 10 feet and the fourth-grader must be present when the permit is issued. For those unable to come in to one of the Bighorn National Forest offices, obtain an Every Kid Outdoors Christmas tree permit online by completing the online form at bit.ly/331ZnLA and mailing it to one of the Bighorn National Forest offices. Fourth-graders need to include their name, address and their Every Kid Outdoors card number (write in place of a driver’s license number). Because this is a legal contract, a parent or guardian must sign the form.

Christmas tree permits are available at Bighorn National Forest offices in Buffalo, Greybull and Sheridan, which are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except federal holidays. Christmas tree permits can also be purchased by mail. Simply complete the form that is available on the Bighorn’s website at bit.ly/331ZnLA, mail it with your check or money order to your local ranger district office and a permit and a copy of the regulations will be mailed to you.

If you have questions about cutting a Christmas tree in the national forest, stop in or call any Bighorn National Forest office. The telephone numbers are 307-684-7806 for the Powder River Ranger District in Buffalo, 307-765-4435 for the Medicine Wheel Ranger District in Greybull, and 307-674-2600 for the Tongue Ranger District in Sheridan.

KidsLife to host Business Before Hours

SHERIDAN — Sheridan KidsLife will host the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business Before Hours on Wednesday from 7:30-9 a.m.

Enjoy morning refreshments, learn more about the hosting business and make business connections.

Business Before Hours is free and open to everyone. For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.

Sheridan KidsLife is located at 444 W. Alger Ave. in Sheridan.

Celebration to honor Montano, Quinn

SHERIDAN — A celebration set for Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. will honor Stella Montano and Jan Quinn.

Montano and Quinn have both dedicated countless hours to helping caregivers in the community.

The celebration will take place at Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge, located at 1551 Sugarland Drive in Sheridan.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to michelle.keller@elmcroft.com or by calling 307-674-5575.

Woodturners show opened at college

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Area Woodturners invite everyone to view the group’s third annual show in the Martensen Gallery at Sheridan College.

The gallery is located in the Whitney Building on the college campus. The show will be on display through Nov. 21.

Works from local woodturners will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

An artist reception will take place from 4-6 p.m. Thursday. The public is encouraged to attend and discuss woodturning with exhibiting artists. Refreshments will be provided by culinary arts students at the college.

For more information about the SAW, contact Harold Golden at 307-672-8326.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Epiphany to host open house

SHERIDAN — Local marketing and printing company Epiphany will host an open house and ribbon cutting celebrating its name change from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.

The event will include food, drinks, prizes and more.

The business is located at 619 Broadway St.