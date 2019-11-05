SHERIDAN — The seventh annual Turkey Trot Pub Crawl is planned for Saturday in Sheridan from 5:30-9 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring in three non-perishable food items (preferably granola bars, tuna and peanut butter) and in return will receive three free drink tokens to be used at Black Tooth Brewing Company, The Mint and Pony Grill and Bar.

Food collection will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Black Tooth Brewing Company.

Then the group will head to The Mint at 7 p.m. and Pony Grill and Bar at 8 p.m. The group will finish up the evening at Black Tooth around 9 p.m. with giveaways, prizes, music and more.

For more information, find the group on Facebook or call Black Tooth Brewing Company at 307-675-2337.