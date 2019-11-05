SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will welcome the Lorelei Ensemble to the Kinnison Hall stage at Whitney Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students and can be purchased at the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office, at 307-675-0360 or online at whitneyarts.org.

Boston’s Lorelei Ensemble comprises nine women whose expertise extends from Medieval to contemporary repertoire, and whose independent careers as soloists and ensemble singers across the globe lend to the rich and diverse palette that defines the ensemble’s programming.

“Lorelei Ensemble’s reputation as interpreters of a varied repertoire is internationally known, but their ability to connect with students as educators and clinicians is also exciting as they will be working with collegiate and student singers while in Sheridan,” said Whitney Center for the Arts Concert Hall and Performing Arts Coordinator Dr. Ryan Landis.

While in Sheridan, Lorelei Ensemble members will host a workshop with the Sheridan College Chorus and several community children’s ensembles Saturday in the Sheridan College Choir Room.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.