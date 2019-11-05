SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of The Met Live in HD beginning at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

The screening will feature Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.” The story tells the story of a young Japanese geisha who clings to the belief that her arrangement with a visiting American officer is a loving and permanent marriage.

The estimated run time of the show is 3 hours, 12 minutes.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and seniors and $11 for students. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO box office, located at 42 N. Main St.