Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Check out these festive events coming up in Sheridan County.

United Methodist Women organize bazaar

SHERIDAN — United Methodist Women have organized their annual bazaar, set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coffee and cinnamon rolls will be available at 8 a.m. and lunch with homemade pies will be available from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m.

Two levels of shopping will be open, featuring baked goods, handmade crafts and more. All proceeds from the event will support global and local mission projects.

The church is located at 215 W. Works St. and a handicap entrance is available from the parking lot side of the building.

Kalif Shrine Center to offer multiple performances this week

SHERIDAN — The Kalif Shrine Center will present “Misdeeds at Mistletoe Mine… or The Sanity Clause” this week.

Family friendly versions of the performance will take place Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, an adults only version of the performance will be paired with a dinner. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and the play will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the play only cost $10. Tickets to dinner and the play cost $20 apiece. Tickets are available at the Kalif Shrine Center, located at 145 W. Loucks St.

Holy Name to feature Christmas Extravaganza

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Thrift Shop will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The sale will take place at Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 301 E. Brundage St. This sale will feature items focused on Christmas decorations and gifts. If you’re looking for anything Christmas related, the sale will probably have it, organizers say.