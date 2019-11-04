SHERIDAN — Members of the Civic Theatre Guild will offer several performances of “True West” beginning Friday at the Carriage House Theater.

The play, written by Sam Shepard, tells the story of two brothers left alone in their mother’s suburban Los Angeles home who find themselves falling back into vicious patters that have haunted their family for years. As their self-destructive behavior spills into the world around them, each man is forced to look at his own limitations, and neither likes what he sees. The play was a finalist for the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for drama. It is rated R.

Directed by Gene Davis, “True West” will feature David Myers, Dan Cole, Chris Browne and Susan Clinch.

Tickets for each show cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military members or students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office located at 42 N. Main St., by phone at 307-672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com. Tickets may also be purchased one hour prior to curtain at the Carriage House box office.

Performances will be offered Nov. 8-24 with shows on Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows starting at 2 p.m. All shows will take place at the Carriage House Theater, located at 419 Delphi Ave.