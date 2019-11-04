Lady Broncs’ season comes to a close

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball was eliminated from the regional tournament after losing to Natrona County High School in three sets, 25-5, 25-23, 25-22. The Lady Broncs finish the season with a 9-26 record.

Lady Generals lose close match in Denver

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s soccer team played in Denver, facing Laramie County Community College in the semifinals of the Region IX tournament.

The game went into extra shooters where the Lady Generals lost the match, ending their season.

Lady Eagles earn No. 2 seed

DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball finished in second place in the 2A West regional tournament in Riverton Saturday and will enter the state tournament with the No. 2 seed.

The Lady Eagles faced Wind River in the regional championship, falling after four competitive sets, 25-17, 25-20, 25-27, 28-26.