SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Lady Generals had a rollercoaster start to their first two games in the 2019-20 season in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

The Lady Generals defeated Rocky Mountain College’s junior varsity team the first night, winning 89-53.

On Saturday against the Wyoming All-Stars, a team made up of former college and high school players, the Lady Generals lost 78-58 and trailed by as many as 20 points in the game.

“I thought we played great against a team we probably should beat the first night and we came out with the mindset that we are going to walk out there and win a game against six people,” said head coach Ryan Davis, referring to the six total players on the All-Star team that night. “We probably played the third most embarrassing game I think I have ever been a part of in my life energy-wise.”

Davis said he did not want to take away from day one’s positive play, but day two was the third worst he’s seen as far as energy on the court.

Davis said it can be a good lesson for the Lady Generals to learn early in the season, as long as the team learns from the experience.

How the team moves forward will help determine the rest of the season of whether the Lady Generals will be an up-and-down team or if they will find consistency. The consistency needs to come during the conference games when the final score truly starts to matter.

The Lady Generals had 20 turnovers in the game and shot 34.4% from the field. Alexandria Trosper led the way with a double-double, scoring 19 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.

Davis said the Lady Generals need to work on their effort and intensity moving forward.

The Lady Generals will not have to wait long to for a chance to attempt a better effort as the team hosts Western Nebraska Community College 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.