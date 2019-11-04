SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Generals basketball completed a weekend sweep of Rexburg United Saturday with a 91-82 victory. Rexburg is a club team from Rexburg, Idaho.

“You can never complain about two wins, that was the goal and we achieved our goal,” head coach Cody Ball said. “The biggest thing is we have learned a ton in two days of needing to be better on defense. I am going to give Rexburg Untied a ton of credit because they are a club team, they are not an affiliated NJCAA team but they came in here and pushed us as hard as an NJCAA team would.”

The Generals did not have an easy victory, though, as they faced a 10-point deficit midway through the first half. Ball said Rexburg did a good job of making adjustments between the two nights and gave the Generals some early struggles.

Rexburg built their lead by shooting efficiently from three and posting up the SC guards at times. Ball said the Generals’ defense will need to improve as the season goes on. SC proved they can score a lot of points but that will not be enough to compete in the conference.

Ball said he thought his guards handle the physical play of Rexburg in the post well enough and is an area in which the team needs to improve. SC started three freshman guards — all under 6’ — who are still maturing as players. They do not have a lot of experience defending in the post and are getting used to the physicality of college basketball.

The Generals only had freshmen available for the weekend, Ball said, with both sophomore players injured and unavailable to play.

With the young team only having a few months to build chemistry, Ball said he was happy with the way the team moved the ball on offense.

Rexburg ran a 3-2 zone for the entire game Saturday. The Generals have practiced little against a zone and with young players, Ball said. Younger plays usually try to attack a zone one-on-one or have one pass and a shot. The Generals move the ball around the zone, forcing Rexburg to work hard and move the defense out of position. SC made the extra pass to find the open man for a better shot.

Ball said freshman point guard JoVon McClanahan provided excellent leadership and maturity for the Generals. McClanahan helped the team slow down the offense and get the team set up against the zone. He finished the game with 18 points and 13 assists. He was also a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line.

“He can really control the game, control the ups and downs and keep us level-headed,” Ball said. “ He can keep us in games if we are trailing and keep the foot on the gas when we are ahead.”

Sheridan slowly dwindled down the lead and made a few defensive stops to enter the break, down three.

The Generals came out in the second half and forced the ball inside. Ball said the 3-2 zone does a great job defending the perimeter and has a weak spot in the middle of the lane.

The Generals got the ball to Abdul Shanunu consistently in the second half, who ended with 25 points, the most for SC.

SC took the lead four minutes into the game and slowly built a small lead of 10 points. Rexburg hung around the entire game and kept the pressure on SC, cutting the lead to five points with just more than two minutes left in the game.

Sheridan scored their final 10 points from the charity stripe, sinking 10 of 12.

Ball said the Generals went to a tournament in Colorado during early October where the Generals scrimmaged a lot of other junior colleges. In the tournament, SC did not shoot well from the foul line and have been putting more emphasis on free throws ever since. Ball is happy the practice is paying off. SC was 20-22 from the foul line for the entire game.

Making free throws in the final stages of the game will help the Generals finish off games in the future and maintain any leads they have late in games.

The Generals start the season off 2-0 and have a chance to improve their record 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host Western Nebraska Community College.