SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball was unable to earn the final win needed to qualify for postseason play, falling to Eastern Wyoming College 3-0.

Head coach Casey Quiggle said it is always disappointing to lose the last game of the season. The Lady Generals were competitive in the first and third sets, giving the team a chance to win the match.

“I think the girls came out strong and I know our sophomores wanted to get this win tonight considering it was our last game to get us into the regional tournament,” said freshman Pi’ilani Tupou. “I thought we came out with a good mindset and a good spirit. Everybody wanted to win but I think we needed to do most was following through with what we wanted to do in the first place.”

The Lady Generals started the first set strong and built a 20-15 lead. EWC ended the set on a 10-2 run and won the set 25-22.

EWC controlled the second set, winning 25-15 and carried the momentum into the third set by taking a 16-9 lead over the Lady Generals.

SC fought back and brought the score to 24-23. EWC was able to take the third set 25-23, ending the season for the Lady Generals.

“I think overall the girls did well this year,” Quiggle said. “We had a lot of injuries and tried to play through them; it is just tough with not a full squad at full strength.”

Quiggle said the team kept fighting hard until the very end and need to make fewer errors and put a few more balls away to win.

Quiggle said he will now turn his focus to developing the younger players on the team and prepare them for next year.

Tupou said she hopes the team will have a better season next year and wishes all of the sophomores the best of luck as they move on.

Sophomores that will play at another school next year will continue to work out with the team, Quiggle said. The Lady Generals end with a 10-26 record.