SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Natural gas odor, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 11:49 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Sugarview Drive, 1:36 p.m.

• Structure fire, canceled, 600 block Fort Road, 6:18 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Vehicle accident, Upper Cat Road, 8:55 a.m.

• Structure fire, Fort Road, 6:27 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Vehicle accident, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 5, 4:22 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 1, 5:51 a.m.

• Trauma, Upper Cat Creek Road, 8:32 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 11:53 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Sugarview Drive, 1:35 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and Sheridan Avenue, 2:50 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 345, mile marker 13, 5:20 p.m.

• Football standby, 1000 block Long Drive, 5:50 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Fire standby, 600 block Fort Road, 6:20 p.m.

• Hockey standby, 700 block East Brundage Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7:19 p.m.

• Medical, 1401 West Fifth Street, 7:29 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 700 block Long Drive, 12:07 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Poplar Trail, 7:15 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Kuntz Drive, 10:07 a.m.

• Medical, 700 block East Sixth Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Billings transfer, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:24 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Cox Valley Road, 12:59 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block West Sixth Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Hockey standby, 700 block East Brundage Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Fish Hatchery Road, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Trauma, 400 block East Brundage Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 5, 4:19 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block Railway Street, 6:07 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Hit and run, Adair Avenue, 12:53 a.m.

• Animal found, South Main Street, 4:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Drive, 4:48 a.m.

• Hit and run, Whitney Street, 6:59 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 9:17 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Heald Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, West Whitney Street, 10:22 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 a.m.

• Follow up, East Fifth Street, 12:23 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:17 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:47 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Long Drive, 2:50 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 3:34 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:58 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 4:31 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 5:46 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fourth Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, Fort Road, 6:23 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Clarendon Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

• Found property, West Works Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 7:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Harrison Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Marion Street, 11:10 p.m.

• DUI, North Brooks Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.

Saturday

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 12:53 a.m.

• Warrant service, Thurmond Street, 1:28 a.m.

• Open container, North Brooks Street, 2:32 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:47 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Warren Avenue, 4:22 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Spaulding Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Barking dog, Arlington Boulevard, 9:58 a.m.

• Animal dead, Val Vista Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 11:24 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Crescent Drive, 11:54 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 10th Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:56 p.m.

• Fraud, Delphi Avenue, 2:09 p.m.

• Dispute all others, South Carlin Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Ridgeway Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

• Animal found, Warren Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:57 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 7:53 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Frank Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Barking dog, Burrows Street, 8:28 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 8:56 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Gladstone Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Domestic, Avoca Place, 10:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Hill Pond Drive, 11:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.

Sunday

• Public intoxication, Main Street, 12 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 a.m.

• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Airport Road, 8:53 a.m.

• Accident, North Scott Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 11:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:52 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 2:33 p.m.

• Animal found, Strahan Parkway, 3:12 p.m.

• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, 4:29 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:12 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Mydland Road, 10:03 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 11:25 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Verbal dispute, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 1:59 a.m.

• Accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 5:48 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Upper Cat Road, Banner, 8:31 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Piney Road, Banner, 1:04 p.m.

• Structure fire, Fort Road, 6:17 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Wyarno Road, 9:27 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 12:36 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:45 a.m.

• Theft in progress, Main Street, Dayton, 9:11 a.m.

• Test, Highway 14 eastbound, Banner, 1:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:04 p.m.

Sunday

• Accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 17, 12:54 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West 13th Street, 1:05 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, I-90 westbound, mile marker 19, 2:47 a.m.

• Assist agency, Industrial Road and North Main Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Four Road, 11:24 a.m.

• Accident, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 5, 4:18 p.m.

• Accident, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 4:36 p.m.

• Domestic, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 6:52 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Robert T. Jones III, 32, Cody, probation violation/revocation, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Donna L. Abel, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Matilde C. Diaz, 70, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Amanda K. Szymaniak, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas J. Taylor, 41, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Anthony P. Dycus, 55, Clearmont, custody on warrant or incident, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kyle M. McTighe, 41, Fort Collins, Colorado, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 4

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 65