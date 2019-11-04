Dance company to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — National Dance Company of Siberia will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Performing traditional Siberian dances with dash and vigor and adorned in classic and colorful Siberian dress, the 50-person company will take the audience from the foot hills of the Sayan Mountains to the icy Kara Sea to the mighty Yenisey River with popular dances.

Tickets for the show cost $30 for adults, $26.50 for seniors and military members and $18 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

Visiting Fulbright professor to discuss democracy

SHERIDAN — James Arvanitakis will offer a presentation entitled “Democracy in America and Around the World” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Arvanitakis is associate vice president for research and graduate studies at Western Sydney University in Australia and a 2019-2020 Milward L. Simpson visiting Fulbright professor at the University of Wyoming School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies.

Arvanitakis will discuss how a number of social and political trends causing fractures in democracies can be addressed and overcome. Following Arvanitakis’ talk, a panel discussion featuring Jean Garrison, director of the UW Office of Engagement and Outreach; Jason McConnell, assistant professor of political science at UW; and Arvanitakis.

The event is part of the Wallop Civic Engagement Outreach Program, a two-year partnership with Wyoming colleges to share the expertise of UW faculty and students. For additional information on the program, email engage@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-5202.

The Nov. 5 event is free, open to the public and will take place in Tandem Hall in the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, located at 42 N. Main St.

Trihydro to host open house

SHERIDAN — Trihydro, engineering and environmental consultants, will host an open house in conjunction with a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony.

The event will take place Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Trihydro’s new location, 2687 Aero Loop in Sheridan.

The open house will include heavy appetizers and drinks, catered by Bonafide.

Nov. 6 deadline for U.S. Senate page application

SHERIDAN — U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, is encouraging Wyoming high school juniors to apply to be a U.S. Senate page for the spring session in Washington, D.C.

There are 30 page positions in the U.S. Senate each session and Enzi is fortunate to have the opportunity to sponsor a student from Wyoming to serve in one of these positions.

The spring session runs from Jan. 27 to June 4, 2020. The deadline to apply is Nov. 6. Eligibility is limited to high school juniors who will be 16 or 17 years old by the date of appointment with a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

Page duties consist primarily of delivering correspondence and legislative material at the U.S. Capitol. Other duties include preparing the Senate chamber for sessions and carrying bills and amendments to the appropriate people on the Senate floor.

Spring pages attend the Senate Page School, which provides the necessary requisites for a junior year course of study that is fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. While serving as a Senate page, students live in Webster Hall located near the Capitol and receive a stipend to cover the cost of residence. Breakfast and dinner are provided each day.

The application can be found here and the transcript request form can be found here. Additional information can be found at www.enzi.senate.gov under the students tab. Further questions can be directed to Dianne Kirkbride in Enzi’s Cheyenne office at 307-772-2477 or Dianne_Kirkbride@enzi.senate.gov.

Enroll Wyoming plans events in Sheridan, Johnson counties

SHERIDAN — Enroll Wyoming representatives have scheduled three events in the area to help people enroll in health care plans through the marketplace.

Open enrollment for plans began Nov. 1 and will continue through Dec. 15.

The assistance of the health care navigators will take place:

• Nov. 4 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room, 61 S. Gould St.

• Nov. 5 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room, 61 S. Gould St.

• Nov. 6 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Johnson County Public Health, 85 Klondike Drive, Buffalo

For additional information or to connect with Enroll Wyoming navigators, dial 211.