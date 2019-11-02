SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School defeated Kelly Walsh High School 62-14 to win the first round of the 4A playoffs.

The Broncs came out passing, throwing the ball three of the first four plays from scrimmage. Jacob Boint connected with Garrett Coon for a 54-yard pass — his only reception of the game — and two plays later Coon rushed in for a touchdown. Boint found Kyle Meineke on 57-yard pass for a touchdown.

Boint said the Broncs did a good job executing the entire game. With 11 guys on the same page and trusting the guy next to them, the Broncs were able to create big plays throughout the game.

“We knew they were going to run a 5-3 defense, they pack it in pretty tight,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “We thought we might have some trouble running the ball up the middle, and we did. Their defensive line did a good job and they are aggressive with their linebackers so we knew we were going to have to throw.”

Mowry said they tried to expose some things the coaches saw on film prior to the week and tried to loosen the defense up for the run game.

Sheridan entered halftime with a 42-7 lead, gaining 140 yards on the ground and 193 through the air. Sheridan only attempted one pass in the second half that fell incomplete. Sheridan ended the game with 238 yards rushing and 431 yards of total offense.

Sheridan relied on the run game in this second half. Coon had two rushings touchdowns, one from 29 yards out and one from 62 yards out. Coon ended the game with 162 yards rushing, scoring four times on the ground.

It was the stretch run plays that were most effective for the Broncs, Mowry said. Kelly Walsh was tough up the middle but the rushing game was able to find the seam on the outside runs for big plays.

Big run plays on the edge mean the offensive tackles are sealing the edge and receivers are blocking well downfield.

Boint said the early success in the passing game allowed the Broncs to rush the ball well for the rest of the game.

Kelly Walsh’s only touchdown in the first half happened on a 90-yard kickoff return.

The starting Broncs defense did not allow a touchdown and held Kelly Walsh to 14 yards in the first half, holding Kelly Walsh to negative 3 yards rushing in the first half. Kelly Walsh ended the game with 113 yards of offense.

Mowry said the senior made it a goal to limit the rushing attack for Kelly Walsh. The team knew if they took the rush away it would force a throw. Senior Toby Jacobs was waiting for that throw, intercepting a pass in the second quarter. The players did a good job trusting the game plan.

Senior Ethan Johnson said the goal was to hold Kelly Walsh to less than 100 yards rushing and it was the mindset that allowed the Broncs to be successful.

Kelly Walsh scored with three seconds left in the game. Sheridan’s sophomore Carter McComb returned the ensuing kickoff to end the game.

Sheridan will face Central next week in Sheridan; the time will be determined at a later date.