BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams football team defeated the Wind River Cougars 82-0 Friday night in their first playoff game of the year. The Rams put up 74 points in the first half alone, breaking a standing postseason record for the school.

“I’m proud of the kids the way they came out and played,” head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “Always great to see the young guys come in and have some success.”

Big Horn dominance began early in the first quarter when senior linebacker Cutler Bradshaw caught an interception and ran it in for 45 yards.

McLaughlin said Bradshaw has been working hard and making key plays for the team all season and it was fun to see him get a touchdown.

“We call it chum island every time he gets an interception so it was fun to see chum island in the end zone,” McLaughlin said.

Soon after, Will Pelissier, broke free through a wide-open hole to the left of the field and ran it in four a second touchdown from 38 yards out.

The next Wind River possession saw a sack by junior James Richards for a loss of 11 yards and a second sack by senior Kyler Ostler and sophomore Josh Thompson.

The Big Horn offensive line made room to the right for junior Carson Bates, who broke through Wind River tacklers to run it in from 70 yards out. After the kick, Rams led 21-0. Next Wind River possession, sophomore Ethan Weiss tackled the quarterback far behind the line on second down, knocking the ball free, and Bradshaw dropped immediately to recover it. That drive ended when Quinn McCafferty connected on a long pass to junior Ayden Phillips, who stepped easily into the end zone. The Rams finished the first quarter with 28 points on the board.

The Rams scored again early in the second with a fourth down pass to a wide-open Ostler in the middle of the end zone. The Rams defense denied Wind River a first down, and Pelissier carried the punt return home with initial room of blocks and a series of side steps further down the field.

In the next Rams possession, Bates picked off a pass on first down and ran it in with space made by junior Luke Mullinax. Big Horn missed the two-point conversion and the score was 48-0.

Bates let the next kickoff drop at the 20 yard line but took the next play all the way downfield on an 80-yard touchdown run, outrunning the nearest Wind River defenders.

On the next first down, Bates caught and scored on a pass from sophomore Jax Zimmer, a 65-yard play.

Another short Cougar possession later, sophomore Jack Walker scored from 50 yards out. The following Wind River possession, Weiss tackled the quarterback far behind the line, again forcing a fumble, and junior James Richards brought it home, bringing the first half score to 74-0.

McLaughlin rotated many younger players through different positions throughout the second half, including freshman kicker Cooper Garber at quarterback. Both teams were scoreless through the third, and Garber threw to freshman Dylan Greenough-Groom for Garber’s first-ever touchdown pass and the final score of the game. McCafferty caught a wobbly snap and ran it in for a two-point conversion, bringing the final score to 82-0.

“It was fun getting in,” Garber said. “We’ve got great receivers, so I can count on everyone.”

McLaughlin singled out Jack Walker in particular for his run game and Zimmer for his varsity quarterback play. McLaughlin also praised Wyatt Brown for coming in at a position he had never even practiced just to get in.

“It’s just good to see those guys get in and execute the play-call,” McCafferty said. “They brought it; they brought some energy and it was good.”

McLaughlin said the team has to focus on what they can do to improve against Southeast High School next week rather than worry about their past victory against them.

“We gotta enjoy this one and then put it behind us cause we’ve got another week to get better and win another game and get to our ultimate goal,” McCafferty said.