Lady Broncs headed into Saturday action

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball was defeated in its first game of the regional tournament by Cheyenne East in three, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20.

The Lady Broncs face Natrona County 9 a.m. Saturday. If they win, they face the loser of the Laramie High School vs. Thunder Basin High School matchup — at noon Saturday — that took place at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The team only has a chance for third place at this point in the regional tournament.

Lady Rams out at regionals

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball finished its season with two losses at the regional tournament in Moorcroft Friday.

The Lady Rams lost in four to Pine Bluffs High School, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13.

The team lost again against Sundance High School, but this time took it to five, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 15-13.

Tongue River rolls into Saturday action

DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball locked in a win on day one of the regional tournament in Riverton.

In the first match of the day, the Lady Eagles beat Wyoming Indian in three hard-fought games, 29-27, 25-17, 25-14. The girls faced Rocky Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and scores were not available by press time.

AC finishes season on loss

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball lost two games to end its season at the regional tournament in Wheatland Friday.

The Lady Panthers lost to H.E.M. High School in three, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17.

The girls next faced Lingle-Ft. Laramie in a stronger, yet unsuccessful five-game bout, losing 15-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-5.