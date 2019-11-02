SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s and men’s basketball teams saw the floor in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome Friday night for the first time this season. The Lady Generals hosted Rocky Mountain College’s junior varsity team and the Generals hosted Rexburg United for scrimmages to warm up the season. The teams will host again Saturday, with the Lady Generals hosting Wyoming All-Stars starting at 12:30 p.m. and the Generals starting against Rexburg again at 5 p.m.