SHERIDAN — After winning the 4A east conference title for the second year in a row, the Sheridan High School boys cross-country team entered the state race with confidence, but how would the Broncs handle the pressure and nerves of the event?

The Broncs did not have any nerves or stress prior to the race. Senior Alex Garber said the Broncs felt like the hardest part was done during training and the tough course in front of them in Afton was nothing to be scared of.

“Like we say before every race, we just turned to one another and said, ‘Just another run with the fellas,’” Garber said. The Broncs just had to run a normal race.

“This year Mr. Baures said, ‘Just do what you normally do,’” senior Wyatt Shaw said. “That was really nice because none of us had to do something we have never done before.”

The Broncs ran relaxed for the first time at state, senior Timothy Brown said.

“The first three years was, ‘Oh no, state is coming.’ State is fun but it is so stressful, but not this year,” Brown said.

After the race, Brown said the Broncs thought the race was not as hard as they expected. The training the Broncs did all season prepared them for this race.

Shaw said head coach Art Baures and assistant coach Issac VanDyke did a great job preparing the team for the state course. The Broncs won not because they were the fastest team, they won because of the training they received for the course.

“They deserve this, I have never seen Mr. Baures smile the way he did when we finally won,” Shaw said. “We had countless amount of coaches come up and say, ‘Baures deserves this.’ He has worked so hard for many years to earn this. Both of them are the biggest role models outside of my parents. They are family. “

Before the race began, Shaw said he told the team he does not care if he wins the race, he wanted to win the title for Baures and VanDyke.

“This is long deserved, not just for the team or the high school but for Baures as well,” Garber said.

Baures has been a part of the cross-country program for the past 15 years. Baures said this was his most focused groups of runners.

To train for the course, the team was bused up to the Bighorn Mountains twice a week to get used to running at elevation. Brown said some days it was hard to find motivation for the workouts on the bus ride up but once it was all said and done, the Broncs enjoyed the workouts in the mountain.

The training combined with the depth of the team helped the Broncs win the state title. Baures said the Broncs do a good job running as a pack and grouping a lot of runners near the top of the competition.

In the state meet, Cheyenne Central High School and Jackson High School had two runners cross the finish line before a single Bronc reached the finish line. Central had two runners in the top five.

Once one of the Broncs crossed the finish line, the rest were close behind. Baures said Central and Sheridan were tied after four runners crossed the line and it came down to the fifth runner to win the title. Sheridan had their fifth cross first, giving the team the title. Sheridan could have won with their sixth runner, who finished ahead of Central’s fifth runner. Sheridan had a packing space of 24 seconds, meaning the five scoring runners finished 24 seconds within each other.

“It was real satisfying,” Baures said about winning the state title. “Mostly because of the kids because of the character they have, and the work they put into it. The commitment they had was exceptional.”

The Broncs are not just close in the standings, but outside of the sport as well. The three senior captains —Garber, Shaw and Brown — have been best friends since freshman year and the sport helped build the friendship. Garber attended Holy Name and Brown was homeschooled until freshman year of high school. Running cross-country in junior high allowed them to have friends entering the new school.

The friendship is not just restricted to their fellow upperclassmen but to all grades.

“The big thing that made us so close was that we did not exclude anyone, even our freshman through our seniors,” Garber said. “We did not want anyone excluded even if you were JV or varsity. If you wanted to run with us or anything you just had to come up here. We wanted everyone to compete to their best ability and know that they can compete like that.”

Shaw said the seniors had no hard feelings when a freshman beat them.

“I remember when I was freshman I would beat an upperclassman and they were not too happy,” Shaw said. “This year we give each other hugs and we are happy we are beating each other because it is good for the team.”

Brown said when the team comes out with a meet win, it does not matter who won the race. What matters is that the team won.

“That is leadership,” Baures said. “The leadership they have is unbelievable. They look at all aspects of the team and include everyone. They are very, very nice and the neatest thing is that they have that side of them but when the gun goes off, they are very competitive. They are able to feed off of each other and use that team camaraderie to fuel their performances.”

The seniors end their cross-country careers as champions bringing the first boys state title home to Sheridan.

“It has been a highlight of my life,” Brown said about cross-country. “It is super sad it is over but I will never forget these guys. The fun we have had over the last four years with these guys and even just the one year with this team just was a great time.”