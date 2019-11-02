SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee heard updates on work being done to improve the clarity of a comprehensive data book that compiles state financial records at its interim meeting in Riverton this week.

The committee’s work on the data book is part of a broader statewide effort on the part of lawmakers and state officials to not only improve public access to Wyoming’s financial records, but also improve the legibility of those records.

The LSO has published the Budget Fiscal Data Book, which is intended to serve as a “fiscal almanac” for Wyoming by compiling both current and historical financial data, since 1999.

The book was originally only published as a hard copy and was primarily used by state legislators.

The publication has since moved online, however, and become more visible to the public.

During the Joint Appropriations Committee’s July interim meeting, LSO staff members warned that the book had become extremely complex and would be nearly impossible for laymen to parse unless lawmakers took steps to provide more context for the data it contained and organized that data so as to make it more legible.

The committee directed LSO staff to send out to a survey to all legislators seeking feedback on the office’s Budget Fiscal Data Book during that July meeting and appointed a working group to focus on revising the document.

LSO Associate Fiscal Analyst Leanne Hoag provided the committee with updates on both of those efforts.

Hoag said the office received 22 responses from lawmakers to the survey regarding the data book. The majority of those responses — more than 60% — indicated that respondents were satisfied with the book. Nearly all of the lawmakers who responded said the book was intended for legislators, though nearly 60% said the Wyoming public should also be considered an audience for the publication.

The legislators who responded to the survey made several suggested improvements to the book, however, Hoag said. The suggestions ranged from making the formatting of the book’s data more consistent throughout to making the data more dynamic by including interactive features like hyperlinks and by updating the publication more regularly.

At the group’s latest meeting, which was earlier this month, Hoag said the members walked through the document page-by-page and came up with a ranked list of priorities for the document.

Group members are currently working on drafts for the first two priorities on that list — an executive summary at the beginning of the book and a table of contents that will outline a new layout for the book.

Hoag said the drafts of those improvements are will be presented at the working group’s next meeting, which has not been scheduled yet.

Joint Appropriations Committee Co-chairman Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, who is part of the working group, told the committee implementing those revisions will be an ongoing project.

“It’s going to take us at least a year, probably, to kind of come out with a final product and circulate it and go through all of the different drafts and have it reviewed by the LSO,” Nicholas said.