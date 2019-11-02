SHERIDAN — Marcus likes to observe what’s around him and the community feeling of the grocery store — sometimes enjoying his breakfast while he and his foster parent, Karen Bearden, browse the aisles at Albertson’s.

When Marcus was a toddler, Bearden would buckle him into the shopping cart seat. As he grew longer legs and became heavier, it was more difficult for Bearden to fit him into the seat. Marcus has cognitive and physical disabilities that prevent him from helping.

The double-seated race car carts seemed to work for a while, until the seatbelt popped open when Marcus leaned against it. Bearden wanted more security for Marcus, who doesn’t always understand, “stop, don’t touch,” she said.

During one of their regular trips to Denver Children’s Hospital, a hospital staff member informed Bearden about Caroline’s Cart, a shopping cart designed for people with disabilities and mobility challenges named after Caroline, the daughter of Drew Ann and David Long of Alabaster, Alabama, who lives with special needs.

The cart features a molded seat with five-point harness — set into the front of a shopping cart — designed for children three years old to adults.

“It covers all the gamut of the needs for disability for a caretaker,” Bearden said.

She passed the information about the grocery cart to her son, Zach Bearden, assistant manager at Albertson’s, who sent it up the corporate chain to district leadership.

Zach Bearden said Albertson’s already had a plan to bring the carts to other stores in the region and with Karen Bearden’s request, Sheridan was added to the list. The cart came to the Sheridan Albertson’s Oct. 22.

Albertson’s store director Robert Palmer said customers have shown a positive reaction to the cart’s availability in the store. The cart allows parents of children with special needs to get their shopping done more easily and in a timely manner, without as much worry over keeping their children restrained and entertained, Palmer said.

“I probably looked like a fool driving this cart around with this huge grin on my face,” Karen Bearden said. “Because I realized not only does this help me; I am not the only foster parent or parent in our community who have children or young adults with disabilities that they want to get out with.”

Bearden said this cart fills her with hope, as one more level of support for children with disabilities and their parents. She hopes other businesses in Sheridan that use carts will follow suit.

“Depending on the disabilities they have, you keep running into brick walls,” Bearden said. “A particular service may not be available in our area.”

The cart is one commodity that helps parents take their children out into the community safely, without having to arrange a babysitter or other parent to stay with the child while grocery shopping, she said.

Bearden said she is happy that “something worked,” but wasn’t surprised that her request came to fruition because of the support she has found for parents with children with disabilities in Sheridan, she said.