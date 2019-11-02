SHERIDAN — After three and a half years as Vice President of Student Affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College District, Leah Barrett will depart Sheridan College at the end of the fall semester to serve as president of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. Barrett’s last day on campus in Sheridan will be Dec. 13, and she will begin as president in Norfolk in January.

Originally from Newcastle, Barrett returned to the state after eight years at State University of New York, College of Brockport in Brockport, New York.

“It has been wonderful to be back in the state and have an opportunity to contribute to the place that gave me such a wonderful foundation for who I am,” Barrett said. The beauty of the campus, the ongoing construction of new facilities and student engagement activities stood out to her, especially in comparison with typical two-year institutions, she said.

“The opportunities for students to join clubs and participate in intramurals or intercollegiate athletics really provides the entire college experience to students who are here. It’s very special,” Barrett said.

NWCCD President Walter Tribley said Barrett has done an excellent job as president and that the move is a healthy next step for her.

“We need really high-level presidents to be leading institutions, people of honor, integrity, wisdom and compassion and caring, and she’s perfect for that job, so we are supportive of Dr. Barrett,” Tribley said.

Tribley said the college will prepare an interim strategy and will have a replacement strategy that includes a national search, though the district will consider an internal promotion as well. Tribley said he hopes to complete the search by July 1.

“So Dr. Barrett’s taking the next important step and necessary step in her development,” Tribley said. “She is perfectly ready to be a president of a community college. She is going to be a great president.”

Tribley said that the college has a very strong middle management team that can sustain operations, to Barrett’s credit.

“Part of what Dr. Barrett has done is to develop teams, and those team members now are levels of like director, or associate vice president. There’s this middle management group and they’re highly, highly competent, and because we have that, we don’t have as urgent of a situation there,” Tribley said.

Barrett had 10 directors across the Sheridan and Gillette campuses and said a major focus of her work has been making sure that those directors continued to gain leadership experience in their areas of expertise and develop their own vision and goals.

Barrett said the NWCCD is unique in the support it receives from the communities of Sheridan, Gillette and Buffalo. Barrett said the dual campuses and three communities gave a unique opportunity to build the success of Northern Wyoming.

Barrett also said the size of the district provided some of the challenge in providing the same resources across the district.

A significant point of pride from her tenure is the recent opening of the Multicultural Center on Sheridan’s campus.

She said she is also proud of the systems and processes the college has revised and codified across the district in areas like student code of conduct, sexual misconduct reporting, records access, financial aid and a recently approved cybersecurity measure for information technology.

Barrett said one of the things the college is best positioned to do in the coming years is support adult returning students and post-traditional students.

“We know that in order to diversify the economy in the state of Wyoming, we need to help more people to earn a degree and a certificate, and I believe that we have really started some great conversations between our faculty and our staff about how we can do a better job of that work,” Barrett said.

In moving forward, Barrett said she was honored and excited to be Northeast’s ninth president, a collegiate institution located in rural Nebraska.

Barrett said the school will be having similar discussions to Sheridan about how to provide for the economic needs of the region.

“I think it is a really exciting opportunity for me to provide leadership to those discussions,” Barrett said.