SHERIDAN — For the second year in a row, Big Horn High School football posted an undefeated regular season and earned the No. 1 East seed for the 1A playoffs. The playoffs always add excitement to the games and practices, head coach Kirk McLaughlin said.

“The kids worked hard and we earned that,” McLaughlin said. “We did everything we needed to and took it one game at a time. We are 0-0 right now so 8-0 is for nothing if we do not take care of business during the playoffs.”

The Rams will remain at home until the title game.

“Always good to be home,” McLaughlin said. “We look forward to having these playoff games and not having to travel clear across the state for a playoff game. Just knowing you have that home field advantage makes for a more comfortable playoff run hopefully.”

The first team the Rams will face is Wind River High School, a team that ended the year 1-7. McLaughlin said Wind River has struggled to score and earn wins so far this season.

“They have athletes,” McLaughlin said. “That is the thing we have been pushing our guys is that they have athletes. They have not had a lot of success winning games but we need to be disciplined. We have got to take care of what we are supposed to do and not let their athletes get loose.”

McLaughlin said he is interested to see how Rams’ defensive backs will perform against the Wind River passing attack. Wind River runs a different passing scheme then what the Rams have seen so far this year and he looks for the defensive backs to make some plays for the Rams.

The main focus for the Rams is to improve from last week. McLaughlin said even though Big Horn earned the win, they did not play well.

“We want to be better every week,” McLaughlin said. “We do not like those little dips because then it feels like you have to go back and coach some things you thought had coached and not being able to focus on a new skill or a new drill to get ready for future opponents… It is hard because we do not want to be complacent with our 8-0 record. We do not want to look ahead at ‘possible future opponents;’ we have to take care of business now. It is nice knowing that you got to win now to move on. It kind of dials you in a little bit more.”

Focus has been one of the goals for the Rams this year, McLaughlin said. He wants the team engaged during practices and games each week. So far this year the team has remained focused week in and week out. This week has been no different.

The weather has not slowed the Rams down and the players have embraced the snow.

“The kids had a lot of fun in the snow,” McLaughlin said. “I think so far we are having a great week of preparation for this upcoming opponent.”

McLaughlin said he told the team at the beginning of the week that they cannot control the weather, only their attitudes. He reminded the Rams both teams have to deal with the weather.

The Rams will kick off at 5 p.m. and hope to have another game next week.