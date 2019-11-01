SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Smoke detector problem, 1300 block Omarr Avenue, 10:26 a.m.

• Smoke detector assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 1:08 p.m.

• Smoke detector assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 1:08 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:37 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Accident, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 1.5, 9:31 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Carrington Way, 4:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bird Farm Road, 8:11 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Michelle Burke, 49, Sheridan, DUI, leave accident/other vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tia R. Stroup, 51, Cheyenne, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3