SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke detector problem, 1300 block Omarr Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Smoke detector assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 1:08 p.m.
• Smoke detector assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 1:08 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Accident, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 1.5, 9:31 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Carrington Way, 4:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bird Farm Road, 8:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Michelle Burke, 49, Sheridan, DUI, leave accident/other vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tia R. Stroup, 51, Cheyenne, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 62
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3