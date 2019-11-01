SHERIDAN — On Dec. 14, Sheridan residents are invited to participate in “Wreaths Across America Day,” proclaimed by Congress in 2008 to commemorate the part our military plays in serving our country and preserving our freedom during the holiday season.

In 1992 Maine businessman Morrill Worcester initiated an annual wreath laying ceremony by donating 5,000 live wreaths, which were placed upon graves at Arlington Cemetery. In 2007, this practice evolved into the formation of a national nonprofit, Wreaths Across America, and expanded the wreath-laying to veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states. In 2018, 1.8 million wreaths were placed across the U.S., including about 350 placed at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. An additional wreath was placed at the Veteran’s Memorial near Daniels Chapel on the Volunteers of America campus in Sheridan.

The Republican Women of Sheridan County and the Civil Air Patrol have partnered to carry forth the tradition with the mission. On Dec. 14, members of both organizations will place wreaths on graves at the local cemetery and will hold a short commemorative service with CAP youth presenting the colors. Each local veteran’s name will be read aloud in remembrance of his or her sacrifice or in honor of their current service.

The theme this year is “Everyone plays a part,” which stemmed from the experience of Miles Worcester, son of the founder, who saw a man in uniform in a hotel and thanked him for his service. The service man’s response was simple and impactful, “Thank you! Everyone plays a part.”

How can those in Sheridan play a part? RWSC chair woman, Melissa Lagorio, noted that WAA receives no government funding for this project and the project is not affiliated with any political party.

Therefore, thousands of volunteers raise funds to sponsor the wreaths and then to place them near headstones in their local cemeteries. Volunteer truck drivers and trucking companies deliver the wreaths from Maine to various communities.

The purchase price of each wreath is $15. We encourage families and small businesses to purchase quantities and designate that they are for Sheridan’s WAA remembrance. Sheridan’s location ID is WYSMCS and the fundraising ID is WYOO18P and must be placed on orders for the wreaths to be sent here; otherwise, the wreaths will go to Arlington.

Order forms can be picked up or dropped off at the UPS Store at 51 Coffeen Ave. or obtained from wreathsacrossamerica.org/WYOO18P. Orders must be completed by Nov. 25. For further information, contact Melissa at mlagorio@fiberpipe.net or Anita Schamber at anitaschamber@gmail.com.